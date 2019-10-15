Share This: Zoë Kravitz Is Playing Catwoman Opposite Robert Pattinson In The Batman Brittany

Talk about “purr-fect” casting.

Zoë Kravitz has been selected to appear opposite Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

Jason Momoa couldn’t have been prouder of his stepdaughter, who he congratulated in a sweet Instagram post commemorating her selection as the feline villain.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA,” the 40-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Monday, October 14, via Instagram. “DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear,” he wrote.

Kravitz herself took the time to reply in turn: “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”

The actress was in the running against actresses like Zazie Beetz, Alicia Vikander, and Eiza Gonzalez for the coveted role. But now that she’s been selected, it looks like people can’t stop gushing about the decision.

“The biggest congrats to @zoeisabellakravitz on landing the role of a lifetime. Well, one life anyway…⁣⁣

Enjoy the ride, Selena 💋 #Catwoman,” wrote Anne Hathaway (previous Catwoman herself) in a sweet Instagram post to Kravitz.

Right now, The Batman is targeting a 2021 release date, when it’s set to debut on June 25. However, the casting process is still going on, and we barely know anything about who’s set to star in the flick.

The film, set within the DC Extended Universe, was previously going to feature Ben Affleck instead of Pattinson, but Affleck had since bowed out of the film, which he confirmed with a February appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Stating he was going to “let someone take a shot at it,” the search for a new Batman continued from there, as he retired from the role himself. Though Pattinson and Kravitz are now on the table, who’s next?

We’ll have to wait and see, but this instalment has the potential to be one of the most intriguing additions to the franchise yet.



