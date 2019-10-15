Share This: Tom Holland Said Spidey’s Potential Split From MCU Was ‘Most Stressful Week Of His Life’ Brittany

What stresses Tom Holland out?

Oh, you know: the little things. Rehearsing a killer performance to Rihanna’s “Umbrella” for Lip Sync Battle, actually performing it on Lip Sync Battle, being kicked out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe…those old chestnuts.

Speaking on a panel alongside Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, Holland opened up about the “most stressful week” of his life. At first, he described his aforementioned “Umbrella” performance on Lip Sync Battle. It was everything. Have you seen it? Treat yo’ self below, if not.

But Tom wasn’t exactly sure. Perhaps it was something else. Something, say, more recent?

“Well…maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened,” he offered, after thinking on it a bit. “That was a bit of a stressful week.” Unfortunately, he didn’t end up elaborating, due to concerns about what he might have had in his contract.

“I’m sure there’s some contractual obliged thing where I can’t say anything about anything, so I’m just going to keep my mouth shut,” he said instead.

Luckily, it didn’t have to be too stressful for too long, since it was confirmed in late September that Spidey wouldn’t have to be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige in a statement following the new decision. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Luckily, things are basically the way they should be, but that doesn’t mean the ups and downs didn’t totally take their toll on poor Tom. Good thing he’s got a new Spidey movie to look forward to!



