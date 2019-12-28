Share This: Cruise Into The New Year With Tom Cruise And His Famous Co-Stars Jon

Based on the roles Tom Cruise chooses and the extreme actions he’s been known to take onscreen, it’s easy to overlook the fact that he usually shares the screen with some pretty prominent stars.

During the first weekend of 2020, CTV Sci-Fi Channel will give you an opportunity to pay extra close attention to those actors during our Tom Cruise movie marathon, which features several of the superstar’s most notable blockbusters—and collaborators.

Mission: Impossible

When Tom Cruise first brought Mission: Impossible to the big screen in 1996, he was joined by several major actors, including one of his co-stars from The Outsiders, Emilio Estevez. The actor’s presence in the film is short-lived, but it was long overdue payback for Cruise’s cameo in Young Guns eight years earlier. Looking back, Mission: Impossible remains a triumph of unconventional casting choices, including Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave—who plays Max, a role written for a man—and Ving Rhames, who was cast as hacker Luther Strickell precisely because he defies hacker stereotypes.

Mission: Impossible II

It has been rumoured that Tom Cruise enlisted Thandie Newton to play Mission: Impossible II’s Nyah Hall on the recommendation of his then-wife Nicole Kidman, who co-starred with the actress in 1991’s Flirting. Of course, Cruise and Newton also appeared together in Interview with a Vampire, so he was already well aware of her abilities.

While Mission: Impossible II remains her biggest commercial success, the extended shooting schedule forced her to drop out of Charlie’s Angels, a regrettable outcome—that was nothing compared to the fate suffered by villain Dougray Scott. He was forced to drop out of X-Men and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Wolverine.

Minority Report

Tom Cruise finally joined forces with director Steven Spielberg in 2002’s Minority Report, but the original plan was to shoot the film several years earlier. This version would have co-starred Matt Damon as Danny Witwer, but the shoot was postponed when Spielberg’s decided to make A.I. Artificial Intelligence first. After losing Damon to The Bourne Identity, the director replaced him with Colin Farrell, a relatively fresh face with only a handful of Hollywood credits (Tigerland, American Outlaws) at that point. When Spielberg grew nervous about the authenticity of Farrell’s American accent, he changed the character’s nationality, allowing him to communicate with Cruise’s John Anderton in his native Irish accent.

War of the Worlds

When Cruise and Spielberg reunited for 2005’s War of the Worlds, the actor found himself in a rare parent role, sharing much of his screen time with young actors Justin Chatwin and Dakota Fanning. However, this film also reunited him with his Oscar-winning Top Gun co-star Tim Robbins. In spite of this shared history, the film brings back more vivid memories of another Robbins film: The Shawshank Redemption. Both films feature narration by Morgan Freeman and a Robbins character who digs a tunnel in a time of crisis.

Jack Reacher

Throughout his career, Cruise has shared the screen with a wide range of actors, but Jack Reacher features an especially eclectic cast, including a grand total of five Oscar nominees: Cruise, Werner Herzog, Richard Jenkins, Rosamund Pike, and Robert Duvall (the latter actually won the coveted award for 1983’s Tender Mercies).

While Herzog is a celebrated German filmmaker with little acting experience, he fully committed to the villainy of The Zec, finding unlikely inspiration in the life and work of Mick Jagger. In working with Cruise, Pike was forced to draw on an equally unexpected source of inspiration: her own pregnancy. Fortunately, when she revealed this news to Cruise, he was perfectly happy to share the screen with her unborn offspring.





Our Tom Cruise movie marathon hits CTV Sci-Fi Channel on January 4 and 5. Check out the full schedule below.

