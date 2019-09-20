Share This: Blake Lively Looks Nothing Like Herself In The Rhythm Section Brittany

Blake Lively is starring in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming thriller The Rhythm Section, but you may not have realized that at first.

The actress is unrecognizable as she takes on the role of Stephanie Patrick, a woman who spirals down a path of “self-destruction” after she unravels the harrowing truth behind a plane crash that claimed the lives of her family. All bets are off as she devises a way to take revenge on those responsible for taking away those she held so dear.

Just check out the trailer below. That’s a far cry from the bubbly woman who just debuted an amazing yellow Pikachu-inspired manicure with a baby bump for the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu premiere earlier this summer.

The movie, based on a novel by Mark Burnell, looks like a tense thrill ride that Lively hardly looks like herself. She also poured every single bit of herself in the role, apparently even being injured while bringing one of the choreographed fight scenes to life. This ended up halting production a bit, but it certainly doesn’t look like it slowed Lively down.

Aside from Lively, you can expect to see Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown in the movie, which looks like a challenging watch, especially since you’ll be rooting for Stephanie to figure out a way to enact her revenge—without getting herself into too much trouble, of course. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what it looks like will happen. And we can’t wait to see how Lively pulls it all off.

You can head to theatres to watch Blake Lively make her impactful transition into ultimate badass on January 31, 2020 when The Rhythm Section is set to debut.



