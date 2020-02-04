Share This: According To Its Director, The New Mutants Is A Superhero Movie With A Horror Twist Jon

Director Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) had to wait an incredibly long time for his film The New Mutants to see the light of day. Although he shot this film back in 2017, it won’t arrive in theatres until April of this year. While the exact state of the film is still a mystery, Collider has released an excerpt from a behind-the-scenes interview that suggests Boone is tapping into some intriguing influences. “I’d say this is pushed as far as you could push a PG-13,” he claimed, “As far as The Dark Knight was pushed or whatever with Joker putting somebody’s head in a pencil and all that, or Two-Face’s face, we’ve pushed stuff as far as we could push it.”

As you might have guessed, Boone sees The New Mutants as a horror film—mixed with some more respectable influences. “I’d say the biggest influences for this movie were [One Flew Over the] Cuckoo’s Nest, The Shining and [A Nightmare on Elm Street 3:] Dream Warriors,” he said. “I do love Dream Warriors. I loved the first as well, but this is very much a rubber reality horror movie for the first about 75% of the movie and then it becomes something else. It follows the logic of those early Wes Craven movies and all that.”

Several years after completing this film, Boone is now hard at work on an adaptation of The Stand by Stephen King, who he also cites as an important influence on The New Mutants. “[It’s] Stephen King-y, less in terms of all the adaptations and more in terms of the books,” he explained. “The trick he always played that I thought was what makes his stuff work so well is, he keeps it so grounded and credible with the characters that when the supernatural stuff is introduced, you go with it because you care so much about the characters.”

The New Mutants arrives in theatres on April 3. Check out the trailer below.