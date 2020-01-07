Share This: Maisie Williams’ Long-Delayed The New Mutants Promises Emo Mutant Horror Brittany

Believe it or not, The New Mutants is finally coming to theatres.

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. There’s even a new trailer to accompany this joyous news, as well as a firm release date to pencil in on your calendar. After a roller coaster ride through tentative dates and trailer teases, audiences can finally get to know a new class of mutants in an austere, heart-pounding flick this April.

The New Mutants may be set in the X-Men universe and rely on superhero tropes for many of its story beats, but it aims to weave a much more sinister tale than what you may be used to. Described as a “Stephen King meets John Hughes” YA horror film, it’s meant to introduce an intriguing tonal shift that will make it feel more like a legitimate horror flick than another superhero romp.

It follows five young mutants who have just discovered their abilities who find themselves trapped in a secret facility against their will. Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) is a Scottish mutant who can turn into the werewolf Wolfsbane. Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy) is Russian and calls herself Magik, as she can use sorcery.

Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton) is Cannonball, an American who can become invulnerable while shooting through the air. Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) is Mirage, a Native American mutant who can bring people’s worst fears to life. Finally, Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga) is Sunspot, a Brazilian mutant with the power to manipulate the sun’s energy.

It definitely looks as though it has potential, but we’re just pleased to see it’s actually still happening, and with an official release date, no less. Given that the last time we heard about the movie was 2017, it’s high time we get to file into the theatre and take in this “straight up horror flick.”

The New Mutants opens on April 3, 2020.



