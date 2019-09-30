Share This: Learn More About How Kingsman Came To Be In New The King’s Man Clip Brittany

If you’ve ever wondered how the prestigious Kingsman organization came to be, now’s your change to watch it all come together.

The King’s Man, the latest entry in the Kingsman movie series continues the frenetic, fast-paced violence of the last two movies as it returns to the very beginning of the spy agency. Despite not featuring Taron Egerton or Colin Firth, it still looks like an action-packed thrill ride of a prequel movie.

It’s World War I, and Ralph Fiennes is taking on a lead role this time around as a World War I soldier who’s tasked with initiating the prototypical first iteration of the Kingsman agency. Harris Dickinson will be by Fiennes’ side as a stand-in, of sorts, for the character Eggsy that we all know and love, as a new agency recruit as we see the birth of the international organization.

The movie will find both Fiennes and Dickinson’s characters facing off against “a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds,” who are looking to start a war that will “wipe out millions.” Obviously they won’t get a chance, even with the earliest version of the Kingsman group on the case.

Obviously, since this new movie is set in the past, it’s hard to say if we’ll see any high-tech gadgets (for the time period, anyway) or if the guys will have to improvise. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how they go about completing their missions without the help of a cool arsenal of helpful weapons and tools.

From what we’ve seen so far, it should be a good way to get our fix until the third official installment arrives, at the very least. Don’t worry, that’s still coming.

Right now, you can expect The King's Man to debut on February 14, 2020. Take your date along for a choice date movie—especially if you want to bond over your love of stylish action flicks.




