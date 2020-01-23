Share This: Colin Farrell Calls The Batman Script ‘Beautiful,’ ‘Dark,’ And ‘Moving’ Jon

With the release of The Batman still 17 months away, fans have to take gossip, rumours, and updates wherever they can find them.

While promoting Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Colin Farrell was asked about playing The Penguin, and he delivered a response full of secrecy and enthusiasm. “I’m in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who’s the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script, really gorgeous,” he explained. “It’s all very hush, hush, but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a real love for it, Matt. So, we’re in the process of finishing designing the aesthetic of the character.”

Reeves has been similarly secretive in his discussion of the film, but he hinted at his vision in an interview around this time last year. “It’s very much a point-of-view-driven, noir Batman tale,” he said. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films.”

The Batman arrives in theatres on June 25, 2021.



