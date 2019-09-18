Share This: Dark Fate Director Says The Terminator Is A ‘Tainted’ Franchise Jon

If you’re not yet convinced that we need another Terminator movie, you’re not alone. In fact, Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller recently admitted (in an interview with Total Film) that he wasn’t immediately sure this new entry was necessary. “If I was just a fan, standing outside all of this, I’d say, ‘Terminator 6? Why? Why the f**k are they making another one?!’”

However, unlike the directors of other recent instalments, Miller had a secret weapon: producer James Cameron. “No one knows the franchise like Jim Cameron,” he explained. “He is one of the smartest guys you will ever meet. Just to be able to go to the source instead of constantly asking yourself, ‘What would Jim do?’ It was invaluable.”

Now that Terminator: Dark Fate is almost ready for release, Miller has an even greater sense of the challenge he tackled on this film. In essence, he was tasked with bringing a celebrated franchise back from the dead. “I think the brand has been tainted a little bit,” he explained. “I don’t want to disparage the work of any of those movies, and some of them were interesting, but I feel like they just played in the world of The Terminator—it was essentially a different thing. T2 was just one of those events that was a f**king revelation. It’s one of those films that everyone remembers what they were doing when they first saw it. I still don’t think I realise what I’m doing trying to follow that up.”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theatres on November 1. Check out the trailer below.

