Terminator: Dark Fate Director Tim Miller Made Arnie Act His Age

At 72, Arnold Schwarzenegger remains an active participant in the Terminator franchise, which has been going strong for roughly half his life. Of course, the actor’s appearance has changed drastically during that time, making him an unconvincing duplicate of the T-800s from The Terminator and Terminator 2. A seasoned visual effects artist, director Tim Miller (Deadpool) knew there were ways to de-age Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Dark Fate, but he never seriously considered this option.

“I didn’t want to do a digital Arnold, that’s for f**k sure,” he told Men’s Health. “We’re [embracing] the reality of what it means to be a person of a certain age who is called upon to be heroic. I love that. I always liked stories like Rooster Cogburn and True Grit, things like that—flawed heroes are so much more interesting than young, perfect ones to me. And he looks great. There were so many women on the set who were like, ‘Oh my God, this is the best Arnold ever looked.’ It’s different from Mr. Olympia—he was a god, but there’s something about him at this age. He has this regalness.”

Terminator: Dark Fate arrives in theatres on November 1. Check out the trailer below.