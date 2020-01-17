Share This: 5 Reasons Taika Waititi Would Be The Perfect Fit To Direct A Star Wars Movie Kosalan

With the release of the final instalment in the Star Wars trilogy of trilogies, The Rise of Skywalker, the franchise is at a crossroads with new beginnings ahead, and on January 17 fans got a glimpse of who might bring in Star Wars‘ new age.

An article released by The Hollywood Reporter claims that Taika Waititi has been in early talks with Disney regarding working on a new Star Wars movie.

While details are sparse, this would be amazing news for any Star Wars fan out there. The New Zealand director, hot off of six Oscar nominations for his movie Jojo Rabbit—including Best Picture—would fit in the Star Wars universe perfectly. But if you’re still not convinced, here are five reasons why we’re excited to see Waititi potentially take on a new Star Wars flick.

He Knows How To Breathe Life Into A Franchise

One of the major criticisms of the newest Star Wars trilogy is that it’s had to rely on bringing back past plot points and ideas from previous films rather than building on them. That’s why Waititi is the perfect person to lead that charge into the new set of movies. As we’ve already seen, he can help steer franchises in new directions. Before he directed Thor: Ragnarok, the Thor movies were the lowest-rated MCU series of films on Rotten Tomatoes (the first Thor movie is in 19th place while Thor: The Dark World is dead last in the ratings). When Waititi joined and directed Thor: Ragnorok, he took Thor’s story in a new, more lighthearted direction and completely changed the perception of the franchise (Ragnarok is the fourth highest-rated movie in the MCU, FYI).

He Knows How To Balance Comedy And Drama

Before Waititi got involved with the MCU or Star Wars, he had been making films back home in New Zealand, and many of the stories he tells showcases his talent for bringing comedy and more serious matters and emotions into his work. Some of his earliest movies, like Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople, are filled with hilarious moments but also deal with themes like coming of age and family. Jojo Rabbit, which the Rolling Stone calls a movie where, “you’ll laugh, you’ll cry— sometimes at the same time,” proves that Waititi hasn’t lost his touch.

He’s Knows His Way Around Nerd Culture

You don’t have to be a nerd to direct a Star Wars movie, but it doesn’t hurt to know a thing or two, especially in the movie world. For a long time now, Waititi has demonstrated his interest in sci-fi and action/adventure movies. On top of joining the MCU and directing and acting in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, he’s also planned to show up as an actor in Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds (who plays a non-playable character in an open world video game) as well as the planned The Suicide Squad reboot. Waititi is also supposedly directing a live-action version of the legendary cyberpunk anime Akira, which has since been put on indefinite hold.

He’s Already Worked In The Star Wars Universe

Waititi already made his Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian, playing the efficient bounty hunter droid IG-11 and going on to direct the last episode of the season. The episode that Waititi directed is one of the best reviewed of the series, sitting at 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer—why wouldn’t Disney look to bring him on board for bigger projects down the line?

He’ll Give Us The Fresh Start That We Need

The Rise of Skywalker marked the end of the Skywalker Saga, which began in 1977 with George Lucas’ A New Hope. Without being able to rely on the characters we know from the last 42 years of on-screen canon, the Disney team has their work cut out for them. That being said, bringing on new faces with varied backgrounds might make that transition a little more manageable. Waititi is on the rise and in demand right now, and judging by the success of his latest works; he would bring not only new ideas to the Star Wars universe but also new ways of telling those stories.



