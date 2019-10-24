Share This: Stephen King Explains Why He ‘Loved’ The Child’s Play Remake Jon

In recent years, the Child’s Play franchise has had little impact in theatres, with 2017’s Cult of Chucky getting little more than a token release. When the series was given the remake treatment earlier this year, it got another chance to reach the masses, but the reviews and box office were middling at best. However, we all know someone who loved that remake, and it turns out they can add at least one certified horror legend to their ranks. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this week, Stephen King revealed that he was pleasantly surprised when he finally caught up with the latest Child’s Play—in the comfort of his home.

“I didn’t go see it in the theatres, because I thought, ‘Well, this is just another warmed-over sequel,’” he explained. “Mark Hamill does the voice of Chucky and I just f**king loved that movie. I laughed and I cried at the things in there. Everybody who’s in the movie does a terrific job. It’s a smart script and it’s just a load of fun. It really is. It’s gruesome as hell. There’s this scene where this guy is hanging some Christmas lights on his house, and Chucky does something to the ladder, and he falls off and he lands on his feet, and his bones come right out the side of his legs. And you know, it’s not funny, but at the same time it is funny.”

In response to this praise, Hamill shared some enthusiasm of his own:

“Mark Hamill did the voice of Chucky & I f—ing loved that movie.” As a lifelong @StephenKing fanatic, I’m thrilled beyond words to be a part of something HE loved! Do you think his @ChildsPlayMovie quote would make a good tattoo?🤪🔪🔪🔪https://t.co/iMWhYvuZ0M — Mark Hamillween (@HamillHimself) October 23, 2019

For another look at the world according to King, check out the first two episodes of Castle Rock’s second season, which are now available here.



