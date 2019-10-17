Share This: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Will Reveal More About Reylo Jon

Going into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, there are eight films worth of unsolved mysteries that need to be addressed, but one question seems especially pressing: what’s going on between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)? Based on their previous interactions onscreen, some fans have speculated that a romance is brewing. While Ridley has no interest in clarifying that issue just yet, you can expect writer-director J.J. Abrams to provide some answers in Episode IX. “J.J. does deal with [it],” Ridley said in a recent interview. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

Ridley sees no problem with the constant speculation about this relationship, but she’s leaving the validity of various fan theories unaddressed—for now. “It does not bother me, people writing theories,” she explained. “It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker arrives in theatres on December 20. Check out the trailer below.