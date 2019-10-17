Share This: Star Wars Welcomes A New ‘Warrior’ In The Rise Of Skywalker Jon

By all accounts, J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker will continue the franchise tradition of regularly introducing important new characters. One example appears to be Naomi Ackie, who plays Jannah in Episode IX. According to the actress, her character’s enthusiasm for riding horse-like creatures known as orbaks played an important role in her experience on the film. “I was training for seven months, three times a week, at an amazing horse ranch called The Devil’s Horsemen,” she told Total Film. “By the end of it, I could canter without any hands. I could play catch with balls while on a horse… It’s the best part of the job—you get paid to learn!“

As Ackie sees it, her hard work paid off, resulting in a character of genuine force and authority. “Jannah is a warrior, and she comes into contact with the rest of the group at a point where they need some help,” she explained. “She is part of the Resistance, and she’s spent a long time acquiring skills that might be helpful when it comes to the big conclusion of the film. So she shows up at the right time.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres on December 20. Check out the trailer below.