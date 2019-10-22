Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The New Rise Of Skywalker Trailer Promises Jaw-Dropping Spectacle

October 22, 2019
Jon
The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived, and it promises high drama and jaw-dropping spectacle the likes of which we’ve never seen in this franchise before. If last year’s regrettable spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story left you concerned about the final instalment in the current trilogy, the new trailer should put those worries to rest. Whereas Solo offered conventional action and a kid-friendly sense of frivolity, Episode IX seems to be grasping at a grand sense of importance with bold new imagery—that still manages to stir memories of the franchise’s greatest hits. But don’t take our word for it. The new trailer is here:

As always with Star Wars trailers, there are more questions than answers, but here are some of the highlights:

1. Superhero Rey

2. Arctic Adventure

3. Air Traffic Excess

4. Making Waves

5. C-3PO’s Little Friend

6. Leia’s Last Stand

7. Old School Evil

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres on December 20. Check out the new trailer above and the new poster below.

