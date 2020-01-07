Share This: The Ben Solo Challenge Lets The Rise Of Skywalker Fans Act Out Their Favourite Scene Brittany

Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) may not have had as much screen time as many fans may have wanted in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he’s back with a vengeance on social media.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the season finale of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Fans are taking to their platforms of choice to post clips of themselves tackling the Ben Solo Challenge, inspired by one of their favourite moments from the latest Star Wars film. Near the end of the movie, Kylo Ren slowly begins to realize that he can break free from the Dark Side’s chains while on a mission to find Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Exegol.

When Ren arrives, he’s decided to revert to his real name, Ben Solo, and he’s made up his mind to fight for the Light Side, just like his mother Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) would have wanted. He pairs up with Rey to defeat Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), but not before facing the Knights of Ren.

Rey ends up sliding him Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber after realizing he’s Kylo no more, and he activates it while it’s still behind his back. It’s at this moment he gives a cocky little shrug at the Knights of Ren before absolutely destroying them. This shrug is the crux of the Ben Solo Challenge, and fans have taken it upon themselves to start mimicking it in their own clips.

There are too many to sit through in all, but here are some notable creations.

#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6 — Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020

The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR — Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020

wanted to do a version of the #BenSoloChallenge that’s closer to adam’s ta-da motion than a proper shrug pic.twitter.com/dPvF39IfLN — jar jireh binks #KnivesHive ✨ (@sulcusandjirehs) January 6, 2020

Clearly I couldn’t wait until I got home from work for this. #BenSoloChallenge@testtube27 pic.twitter.com/X8EqA30y0l — Krazie Unkie: Just a Sith Chimp named Brad (@KrazieUnkie) January 6, 2020

So I just saw this #BenSoloChallenge trending, and what I saw was godlike impressions of Adam Driver’s acting of a shrug. I started to do the same but it made me more like a moron. Hope you enjoy this short vid…😂😂#TheRiseOfSkywalker #starwars pic.twitter.com/VQBs8zhAhq — Prince of August VIII-I (@PrinceAugustVII) January 6, 2020

Did one for build a bear Ben lol #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/xeXSBX3osr — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲 ✨𝐵𝑒𝓃 𝒮𝑜𝓁𝑜 𝐿𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓈 (@reylomyhalo) January 6, 2020

At first I thought, “I’m too old/fat/ugly/boring/etc” to join the #BenSoloChallenge, and then I did it anyway, because Star Wars fandom is for everyone and it’s about time I acknowledged that means me, too. pic.twitter.com/ihyGfngEah — Danielle (@pageymoon) January 7, 2020

Doing my best at the #bensolochallenge How’d I do? pic.twitter.com/iM80tSNAVE — walmart popcorn chicken (@adultsbeingkids) January 6, 2020

As you’ll note, this shrug is a callback to Ben’s father Han, and the realization just might make you shed a tear when you catch it. Like father, like son.

The challenge is still going on right now, so if you think you’ve got any of Star Wars’ most noble scoundrel in you, you might want to give your own Ben Solo Challenge clip a go.



