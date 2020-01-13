Share This: Star Trek: Picard Just Got Renewed For A Second Season—Before The Season 1 Premiere CTV Sci-Fi Channel

Looks like we’ll be seeing Captain Jean-Luc Picard (and Sir Patrick Stewart) on our TV screens for at least another year.

At the Television Critics Association press tour this past weekend, fans found out that Star Trek: Picard has officially been renewed for Season 2—and Season 1 hasn’t even aired yet.

With less than two weeks to go until Star Trek: Picard premieres, anticipation for the new series and its returning stars—including Stewart, Brent Spiner (Data), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Jonathan Frakes (Riker) is at an all-time high. The Picard premiere, which takes place on January 23 at 9 p.m. ET, will also introduce us to new characters Dahj (Isa Briones), Agnes Jurati (Vice‘s Alison Pill), Cristobal Rios (Merlin‘s Santiago Cabrera), and Raffi Musiker (Daredevil‘s Michelle Hurd).

Fortunately, it sounds as if much of the on-screen and off-screen talent brought on for Picard Season 1 will be returning for Season 2—longtime Star Trek producer Alex Kurtzman will also be back to executive produce Picard‘s second season along with current executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Patrick Stewart himself.

We’ve got plenty of time to get excited for Star Trek: Picard‘s second season, but in the meantime make sure to tune in to the premiere of its first season on January 23—check out the latest trailer below.