Star Trek: Picard’s Legacy Cast Members Weigh In On Reprising Their Iconic Roles

What would Star Trek: Picard be without some of the OG The Next Generation crew (and one Voyager alum) back to accompany the main man in charge?

As the entire world prepares to revisit the world of Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart), we travelled to California to catch up with a few familiar faces who were getting ready to “engage.” Here’s what they had to say.

Brent Spiner as Data

On getting back into character:

According to our favourite synthetic, no one had to push him too hard to join the series—partly because he hoped that new CGI technologies meant he might not have to spend as much time in the makeup chair.

“They said that CGI would make me look fantastic,” he said. “I walked out of that room thinking, ‘Oh, they’re going to do the gold makeup with CGI. I’m going to have contacts with CGI.’ Nope, not at all. I had to get into makeup again and put those things in my eyes. So it was kind of the same as it always was.”

On why he joined the show:

Still, Spiner did have a few qualms. He wrote a letter to Patrick Stewart for confirmation before agreeing to do anything, wanting to make sure that he and the rest of the Star Trek: Picard cast wouldn’t be doing a disservice to fans.

“I didn’t want to erase everything we did. I didn’t want to leave a bad taste in people’s mouths who felt really good about what we did,” he added. “Then I went in and spoke with [the creative team] and they were a really interesting group of guys. I was willing to put myself in their hands.”

On the fandom life:

The one thing about fans that continually surprises the actor is how many generations it has touched. “The show has legs,” he said. “We’ve gone through several generations and I keep thinking, ‘Yeah, now we’re done.’ And then a whole new group of young kids come in and they discover it. It’s been 53 years now that Star Trek has existed. That’s over half a century. One show. Isn’t that amazing?”

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

On getting back into character:

For some of the female legacy actors, the thought of getting back into those costumes was unnerving. Thankfully, said Marina Sirtis, she didn’t have to get back into uniform at all.

“Thank God,” she said. “Because you know, I’m 15 pounds heavier than I was when I was wearing that uniform and if I lost 15 pounds, I’d look like Joan Rivers. So that’s not gonna happen. I was quite happy that I didn’t have to wear a space suit.”

On why she joined the show:

Sirtis had worked with Star Trek: Picard writer Akiva Goldsman on another project, so she was familiar with the creatives tackling this show. In fact, that’s what made her want to be a part of the story this time around, too.

“The creative list, the creative people in the shop—the pedigree is amazing,” she said.

On the fandom life:

If anyone remembers how much people were opposed to The Next Generation when it came along, it’s Sirtis. She vividly recalls people hating the show and only caring about who the “new Spock” would be. Of course, the new characters prevailed, and she says they will in Picard, too.

“People hated us. They were like, ‘How dare you? How dare you? We don’t want a new Star Trek. We’re happy watching reruns of the old one.’ Some of the reviews we got were awful.”

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

On getting back into character:

Their characters are basically ingrained in all the legacy Trek actors at this point, but Jeri Ryan still claims she had a hard time getting back into Seven’s mindset for Star Trek: Picard.

“I couldn’t find her voice. That’s what I was hung up on,” she said. “And I was panicking about that because with any character that you’re going back to revisit 20 years later, you want to be true to the character. It has to be authentic.”

On why she joined the show:

When Ryan hung up the old catsuit, she was pretty sure she was done with Seven’s story—to the point where she even declined to appear in a certain on-screen wedding because her character didn’t actually know the people tying the knot.

“I thought we told her story. I loved her arc, her development, and we were done,” she admitted.

When she heard about what the Picard writers had in store for Seven of Nine in this iteration of Trek, however, she was all in. Fans everywhere obviously rejoiced.

On the fandom life:

If one thing about Ryan is clear, it’s that she will never underestimate the value of the Trek fandom. She even went so far as to credit the members of the fandom as the sole reason any of the Trek actors, writers, or producers are still here.

“We’re very lucky. I’ve gotten to play a character that was so rich to begin with. That’s a gift, to be able to play a character that has become sort of iconic in this world and that 20 years in people are still interested to see. We don’t take this for granted. We are very grateful because none of us would be here if it weren’t for the fans.”

Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh

On getting back into character:

Jonathan Del Arco didn’t want to go into too many details about the circumstances that bring Hugh into the Picard universe, but he certainly remembers what it was like getting back into the swing of things: “Slightly stressful. Don’t disappoint the millions of fans that are going to be watching every move you make, everything you wear,” he laughed.

On why he joined the show:

In a world of anti-heroes, real heroes are few and far between—and that’s what makes Picard so relevant, says Del Arco.

“If we’ve ever needed a hero in the world, it’s right now, even if it’s a fictional one,” Del Arco says. “[I like] the idea of Picard coming into your home again and having his ethics and who he is as a person in your living room with contemporary, human stories of migration and other-ism.”

On the fandom life:

“Star Trek is a lifestyle, not a TV show, right? So we’re always thinking about our characters because we’re at conventions all the time,” Del Arco explained. “And now I have new stories to tell eventually. Not today, but now I’ll finally have a lot of new stories to tell.”





