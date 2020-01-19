Share This: What To Expect From The Highly Anticipated Star Trek: Picard Series Premiere Corrina

Series Premiere Thursday 9/6p

The latest, already-renewed-for-a-second-season Star Trek: Picard is about to land on screens across the country (on January 23, in case you’ve been stuck in a cryosleep pod for the past 12 months), and to say that we’re excited is a bit of an understatement. Picard sees the return of Patrick Stewart to the small screen and his return to the role that made him a household name. So what should you expect from the brand new Trek series? We’ve got answers.

Besides a Jean-Luc Picard-branded bottle of wine and some nice watercolours (every retiree has to have a hobby or two), the show is set to deliver more than just Stewart’s familiar face. Jonathan Frakes will be back as Will Riker for two episodes and Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine. Ahead of the show’s release, the trailers have revealed that Brent Spiner’s Data (who perished in Star Trek: Nemesis) will also make an appearance—but only in Picard’s imagination. Deanna Troi (played by Marina Sirtis) is no apparition, though—she’ll have a cameo in the new series, too.

We also know that the impetus for Picard to come out of retirement (other than the fact that he misses the excitement of intergalactic exploration) is nothing short of the entire universe being in peril. Yes, it begins with a mysterious young woman (new character Dahj, played by Isa Briones) asking for his help, but what that leads to looks to be much bigger. Picard has an idea about who and what this woman might be while she herself appears to be in the dark. Those who want her dead seem to believe that she signals an ending… but to what?

Other things we’re looking forward to? Picard resuming the Captain’s chair on a cool new ship. It’s been two decades since he last had one, and we can’t wait to see how Starfleet tech has advanced—and if Picard’s iconic catchphrases have remained the same.

Tune in to the series premiere of Star Trek: Picard Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CTV Sci-Fi Channel.