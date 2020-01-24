Share This: 5 Easter Eggs From The Star Trek: Picard Premiere You May Have Missed Amber

It’s hard to believe that, just yesterday, Star Trek: Picard premiered and we finally, finally got to get down with the one and only Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) once again. Considering it’s been two decades since we last saw the character, there was lots to unpack (and even more to set up). However, the wait was worth it, as the first episode of Picard provided longtime fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation (the series that made Picard an icon) with more than a few Easter eggs.

That Poker Game

Be still, our hearts. The very last episode of The Next Generation was a finale for the ages, as the crew talked about the future and wondered where they might all end up. It all went down over a game of poker, of course—a game that Picard himself finally joined in on.

When Picard kicked off, it did so with a throwback to that moment, as Picard and Data played a game of poker that the captain just didn’t want to end.

The Earl Grey Fixation

We all know that the OG Picard was pretty hopped on Earl Grey tea. His fascination with the drink and how he ordered it (“Earl Grey, hot”) became an ingrained part of TNG fandom, with plenty of essays devoted to the subject (and Picard’s worrisome caffeine consumption).

Now, 20 years later, it seems like Picard has finally pulled back on his caffeine addiction. How does he take it now? “Earl Grey, decaf,” he ordered in the premiere.

That Bruce Maddox Reference

Dr. Agnes Jurati (Allison Pill) set up one of the show’s biggest Easter eggs of all—one that goes all the way back to TNG Season 2’s “The Measure of a Man.” She mentioned that a guy named Bruce Maddox (Brian Brophy) recruited her to the Daystrom Institute and that he had a dream of creating sentient beings…well, until synthetics destroyed Mars and the bans went into effect, that is.

Maddox was just a small character in the TNG universe, but re-watch the scene in which Picard makes a strong argument for Data as a “sentient being” and suddenly the entire world of this Picard reboot opens right up.

Happy Captain Picard Day

TNG fans have long busted out the French wine and celebrated June 16 as Captain Picard Day, a day that was memorialized in “The Pegasus” episode of the original series. It seems as though the Captain hasn’t forgotten that honour either, because when he returned to the Starfleet archives to investigate Data’s painting, the Picard Day banner was just one of the many treasures on display in Picard’s private room.

That Admiral Status

If there’s anything that can give us more information about Picard’s head space in the episodes to come, it’s his “new” status: Admiral. Traditionally, the character never wanted to pursue that particular promotion—he was offered it early on and declined in order to stay with his crew. Notably, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) also warned Picard against the dangers of Starfleet promotions, something many fans like to believe sat heavily on Picard’s mind.

So the fact that he’s now an Admiral should speak plenty to Picard’s mindset following that Romulan supernova, and it should hopefully help to set up all of the bigger character moments to come.





Watch new episodes of Star Trek: Picard Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CTV Sci-Fi Channel