Sir Patrick Stewart And Isa Briones Talk Data, Dahj, And Deliberating The Past

In Star Trek: Picard‘s very first episode, Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard) and Isa Briones (Dahj) share a number of emotional, drama-filled scenes together—which made the fact that we got to talk to them about the Picard premiere together all the more fitting.

Last week, we sat down with Stewart and Briones to discuss everything from meeting each other off set and the relationship between their two characters to Picard’s long-standing bond with Data (Brent Spiner) and why Star Trek continues to teach us lessons about the present even over 50 years since its inception.

Also, did we mention that we got to ask questions to Patrick freakin’ Stewart? We could listen to that guy talk about anything and never get bored.

Check out our full interview below, and watch new episodes of Star Trek: Picard every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CTV Sci-Fi Channel.