Get To Know 5 Of The Newbies From Star Trek: Picard

Want to get a little more engaged with Star Trek: Picard ahead of this Thursday’s premiere? We travelled to California where we got to meet some of the new cast members from the latest instalment in the Star Trek franchise. Here’s what we learned about them.

Isa Briones as Dahj

Where you’ve seen her: As the youngest lead in the American tour of Hamilton.

Who she plays: Dahj, the mysterious woman who comes into contact with Picard for reasons neither of them quite understand.

Why we’re Picard-level pumped: Hamilton might not have reached Star Trek levels of fandom just yet, but we’d say that being a part of the successful Broadway smash gives Briones at least some experience with hardcore fans.

“It’s kind of every actor’s dream to know that you’re putting something out that has a built-in audience. People are going to watch this and people are excited for that,” she says. “But there’s also the other side of it of being like, ‘Whoa, there’s so much anticipation.’ People have been waiting almost 20 years for this iconic character to come back.”

Alison Pill as Dr. Agnes Jurati

Where you’ve seen her: The Canadian actress has been in everything from The Newsroom and In Treatment to Goon and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Who she plays: Dr. Agnes Jurati, a scientist at the Daystrom Institute that Picard goes looking for. Needless to say she becomes quite influenced by some information that he happens to have.

Why we’re Picard-level pumped: Aside from having a Canadian on the cast, Pill is just like us and was totally tuned into TNG growing up. She used to wear her headband over her eyes like Geordi, and she used the Duck Hunt gun from her Nintendo set as a phaser.

“The Next Generation was such a part of my growing up that I didn’t even recognize how much it was a part of my vocabulary. I mean they were just on the cover of everything,” she says. “And then I did watch many, many episodes and hours of TNG especially before we started shooting. I think I can call myself a Trekker now.”

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Where you’ve seen him: Perhaps on Big Little Lies when he became entangled with Reese Witherspoon’s character. Or on Heroes, where he starred as Isaac Mendez.

Who he plays: Chris is ex-Starfleet and a bit of a rebel, but he becomes a seminal character to Picard when makes his (somewhat startling) entrance.

Why we’re Picard-level pumped: The Venezuela-born, Chilean actor has called many places home over the years, including London, Toronto and Madrid. We feel like that automatically qualifies him to carve out a place for himself in the worldly TNG universe.

“I love the fact that real time has passed. It’s been 20 years since Nemesis and we’re using that as part of the story and it’s part of the plot,” he says. “Picard seems to be the favourite captain of the majority of people and that’s a big draw for everyone. And this [starts off] just seeing where Picard is and what’s happened to him.”

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Where you’ve seen her: She’s had quite the stage and screen career so far, but some of her more recent credits include Blindspot, Hawaii Five-0 and Lethal Weapon.

Who she plays:Raffi has deep, personal ties to Picard, and she isn’t exactly his biggest fan when they meet up in this series.

Why we’re Picard-level pumped: Considering how much love Picard as a character has been getting since the series was announced, it’s kind of fun to think of someone not being the guy’s No. 1 supporter. In real life the two actors are very much fans of each other though, so we know that the chemistry is there. Patrick Stewart tells us that he’s seen Hurd’s work and is a fan, and Hurd says she was in awe when she saw Stewart take the stage in A Christmas Carol recently.

“We all know that story, but watching this man and the entire audience… I mean, we were transfixed,” she says. “We were transfixed. I was teleported. We were all leaning forward. You still see that vulnerability and you are rooting for him. [Picard] recognizes his faults and believes in the best of humanity… that’s what most good leaders should be like.”

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Where you’ve seen him: You probably haven’t, since his resume is quite small. However, that makes his character even more mysterious, don’t you think?

Who he plays: We don’t know much about Elnor other than the fact that he’s a Romulan who is trained in hand-to-hand combat and is “fiercely” loyal to Picard. That, and he has glorious hair.

Why we’re Picard-level pumped: Every great hero needs a bodyguard of sorts, and it sounds like Elnor could be Picard’s. Considering Starfleet’s history with Romulans, Elnor definitely sounds like a good guy to have in your back pocket.

“I’ve got experience in boxing, so that came in handy,” Evagora says. “As soon as I touched down in L.A. we went into training: fight sequences and movements and correct stances. It was like a quick crash course to get as good as you can be in the time frame that you’re given. I’m not an expert swords master. I haven’t been training for 10, 20 years on the art of the sword; it was not an extension of my arm. But I mean, I look pretty bad-ass on the camera and I had a pretty good stunty helping me out with all the crazy flips and running along walls.”





