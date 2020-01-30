Share This: Isa Briones Weighs In On Star Trek: Picard’s Shocking Dahj Reveal Corrina

SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t seen the first episode of Star Trek: Picard, proceed with caution.

Though Star Trek: Picard’s Isa Briones is a newcomer to the Trek franchise, she’s been asked to carry a huge part of the new series’ storyline. In her dual roles as twins Soji and Dahj (RIP), Briones stands at the centre of Picard’s big mystery: how do human synthetics exist, who created them, and can they possibly survive?

Following the premiere of the new show, we chatted with Isa Briones about her new role(s) and the challenges she faced playing not one but two central characters.

CTV Sci-Fi: So we’ve seen the debut of Picard in which (for a very short time) you play twins. How did you prepare for that unique double role?

Isa Briones: Well it’s funny because I didn’t even know that I was going to be playing twins until my final callback. Because it’s Star Trek, they of course want it to be as hush-hush as possible. I think we all learned about our characters pretty late in the game. I was nervous because I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never had to play twins before. How am I going to make them different?’ But as you can see, you don’t really see them together. Just like any sisters, they’re similar in some ways and they’re different in others. The thing that is so true for both of them is that they’re very caring, empathetic people. You’ll get to see that play out in future episodes.

This is Star Trek, so we know that there could be curveballs coming at us plot-wise. That said, it seems like one episode in, we’ve said goodbye to Dahj. Despite the fact that we hardly got to know her, was preparing to play her still valuable for you?

Oh, completely. Dahj was the first thing that I did. And so it was kind of crazy to have so much prep work for Dahj and then be like, ‘Bye.’ It was a very intense few weeks playing her. It was kind of fun to shift—to go from something so intense, so emotionally painful and then to backtrack and be Soji for a moment and just be a normal girl for a second. You don’t really get to see Dahj, the regular person. So it’s fun to actually go back and play out the life of a regular twenty-something girl before, you know, shit hits the fan.

We’ve interviewed some actors like Tatiana Maslany who say they use playlists to get into character and others who say that, for them, it’s makeup and wardrobe. What worked for you, especially when you were trying to differentiate Dahj from Soji?

I have to say music as well. I’m a very musical person. I came from musical theatre and so I feel like that’s the easiest way for me to get into a certain feeling and get into a certain head space. I definitely made my Dahj playlists and my Soji playlists. There was quite a bit of Billie Eilish on there and some St. Vincent and the odd Robyn classic.

You’re coming into this as a relatively young actor surrounded by a number of veterans— specifically and especially Patrick Stewart. What have you learned from him about being on that set and joining a franchise as huge as Star Trek?

I mean, if you just watch Patrick Stewart be, already you’re learning so much. A man of his power and his experience… you’re expecting something incredible to happen. But the most incredible thing is just watching him be this gracious, humble, giving person and actor. I feel like that’s what all of us learn so much from: just watching him lead us in the most gracious way.

Is there something in particular about the show or the character that convinced you to take on this role?

The really exciting thing about this character (both of them) is that they feel like me. They are very much going through what I’m going through right at this very moment. They’re trying to figure out who they are, their place in the world. And I think that is a big challenge and a big conversation, especially as a young woman trying to come into your own and decide who you are on your terms, which I also very much connect to.

I’m Filipino, Swedish, and Irish. I think when you are mixed race, you often go through a struggle to bring together what people tell you you are and who you feel like you are. ‘Cause a lot of times people will tell you you’re not this enough, you’re not that enough. That can really mess with your head and mess with your identity. But at the end of the day, it’s just about who you know you are and who you feel you are. And I think that’s exactly what Soji and Dahj are going through, trying to figure out who they are as synthetics and as people who have walked around these various planets thinking they’re human. Bringing together those two truths is a big discussion in the show.

Is there a moment in the upcoming season that you’re particularly excited for fans to see? What can you tell us about it without entering into spoiler territory?

That’s hard to say without spoiling, but I can’t wait for people to see the journey that not just Soji goes through, but every character on the show goes through. Everyone has such beautifully, fully formed characters. It’s so character driven. The female characters are so multidimensional. There’s no one-dimensional female character on the show. They’re all really strong, smart, and independent, and getting to watch all of those characters unravel and really pick them apart is a really exciting part of this show.

