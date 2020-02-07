Share This: Picard Recap: The End Is The Beginning—But For Who? Corrina

Thursdays 9/6p

This week, Picard—or ‘JL,’ as Raffi calls him—is one major step closer to finding Dahj’s twin sister Soji. Does he have any idea where she is? No. But he has a ship and pilot that will take him there. He also has the makings of a small crew—himself, pilot Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera), a reluctant and information-withholding Raffi, and the world’s top synth scientist, Dr. Agnes Jurati. Spooked by her recent Starfleet interrogation, Jurati has decided to steal away and join Picard—wherever he may be going. The team has mapped out their first stop, at least: Free Cloud (whatever that is). Thanks to Raffi’s sleuthing, Picard knows that Free Cloud is the location of Bruce Maddox.

Beyond Picard’s efforts to assemble a crew and secure a ship, we spend most of the episode in the cube with Soji. Narek’s sister pops in to make sure his plan to woo Soji to her death is still going smoothly and to threaten him with the promise that failure will mean his own death. To that end, Narek tells Soji that he’s falling in love with her. We do not like Narek.

Thankfully, Soji’s got other things going on in her life. Impressed with her work with the Borg patients, her supervisor has given her access to one of the partially assimilated Romulans being held in an asylum-like facility aboard the cube. Soji wants to know what Ramdha knows about her encounter with the Borg, but Ramdha knows other things… things that Soji didn’t count on finding out.

Ramdha asks Soji “which one she is.” Is she the dead one or the one that lives? Understanding immediately that Ramdha means her sister, Soji immediately phones home and asks her mum if Dahj is okay. Which is when we realize that the twins’ “mum” likely isn’t real. She assures Soji that her sister is fine. In fact, she’s considering getting a puppy! Yay! Of course we know that Dahj was murdered—so why not tell Soji this? Who is this imposter mum, and who’s behind what she’s telling her daughter? We don’t find out and nor does Soji, who seems to literally power down as soon as the conversation ends.

