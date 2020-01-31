Share This: Star Trek: Picard Recap: Maps And Legends And The Search For Soji Corrina

Following the explosive interview that revealed Picard’s true feelings about Starfleet, it’s not a huge surprise when the organization refuses to supply him with the ship and crew he needs to search the galaxy for Dahj’s sister, Soji, and/or track down the mysterious Bruce Maddox. Everyone’s seen the interview, and no one is happy about it. It’s made Picard a lot of new enemies, and so it’s an old enemy he turns to for help.

At first Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) pulls a gun on him, but when she hears the gossip about a secret Romulan police force she’s all ears (the bottle of vintage red Jean-Luc brought with him didn’t hurt, either).

Speaking of secret Romulan police forces, Picard’s pal Laris has been filling him in on that subject. The two begin to suspect that a certain sect of synthetic-hating Romulans are behind Dahj’s murder. A visit to her apartment seems to prove the theory as well as provide them with clues as to where Dahj’s sister might be (hint: it’s not on Earth, though we knew that).

The audience, of course, has been following Soji’s life aboard the relic Borg cube, where she’s being romantically pursued by a cute Romulan called Narek (Harry Treadaway). But anyone who’s ever been a single woman in their twenties knows that Narek is not a good guy. The two are hooking up, but Narek refuses to tell Soji anything about himself. We find out later that his withholding is not about being the kind of guy that ghosts you on Tinder but about how he and his sister are part of a Starfleet-adjacent plot to get rid of synthetics completely and forever. They know what Soji is.

The other big revelation in this episode is that Picard is not completely well. His most recent medical checkup has revealed a dark fate for him—something like dementia, or worse. Either way, returning to space is a risk for Picard, one we all know he’s going to take (against everyone’s advice). He doesn’t want to impose on his old crew, so he’s going to put together an entirely new one.

And one final thing: the episode opened with a glimpse at what went down when the synths attacked Mars. What we saw were hints at the darker story behind the massacre. Synthetics did not glitch out and kill people—it looked far more like someone was orchestrating things from a safe distance away. That said, those synths were a bit creepy, no?



