Simon Pegg Weighs In On The Future Of Star Trek (And Quentin Tarantino)

As we reported just two weeks ago, Quentin Tarantino has had some second thoughts about venturing into Star Trek territory for his tenth and final film. “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek,” he said, though he left the possibility somewhat open by adding that he hasn’t “had an official conversation with those guys yet.” But even if Tarantino ultimately decides not to direct a Star Trek movie, there’s always the possibility that the script written in consultation with the director—one he described as “Pulp Fiction in space”—could be brought to the screen by another filmmaker.

In a recent interview, franchise regular Simon Pegg suggested that this project could still come to fruition. While he doesn’t elaborate on its potential to be made without Tarantino, he says it’s currently one of several very real possibilities for the next Star Trek movie. “As far as I know, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek idea is still kind of in the mix,” he explained. “That’s down to [him] about what he wants to do next, you know. There’s been talk of various spinoffs possibly. We’ll see.”

But wherever the series goes next, Pegg expects to return with mixed feelings. “I’m always happy to get back into that universe,” he said. “I think it’ll be bittersweet for us now to do another one after losing Anton [Yelchin], just because we were very much a family. And we’ll miss him more than we normally do, because he will be conspicuous by his absence. But we’ll see what happens.”



