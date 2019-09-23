Share This: Genre Movie Legend Sid Haig Dies At 80 Jon

Just two months after celebrating his 80th birthday, genre movie legend Sid Haig died over the weekend. His wife Susan L. Oberg has suggested that his recent medical issues were linked to an unspecified accident, but nobody expected these injuries to take his life. She elaborated on Instagram:

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next. He has returned to the Universe, a shining star in her heavens. He was my angel, my husband, my best friend and always will be. He adored his family, his friends and his fans. This came as a shock to all of us. We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

In a career that spanned six decades and roughly 150 credits, Haig appeared in countless TV series, but his greatest impact was made in the films of celebrated cult director Jack Hill. Their collaboration included notable horror (Spider Baby, Blood Bath), blaxploitation (Coffy, Foxy Brown), and women in prison films (The Big Doll House, The Big Bird Cage), as well Pit Stop, an existential race car drama that may be the duo’s greatest triumph.

In the late ’90s and early ’00s, Haig’s movie career underwent a much-needed revival, thanks to his collaboration with devoted fans Quentin Tarantino (Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, Vol. 2) and (especially) Rob Zombie, who directed the actor in House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, Halloween, The Lords of Salem, and the recently released Three from Hell. This resulted in a late career renaissance that elevated the stature of Haig’s early work and made him a modern horror icon.

To see Haig in action, check out trailers for some of his most memorable films below.