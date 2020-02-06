Share This: Which Sci-Fi Movies Won Big At The Oscars? Jon

Depending on what you classify as a science fiction movie, only around 10 films from the genre have ever managed to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Among those films, a handful have gone on to notable Oscar success. With that in mind, we thought we’d highlight six sci-fi movies that won big at the Academy Awards.

Star Wars (1977)

1977’s Star Wars didn’t win anything major, but it did come away with six technical wins and a bonus Special Achievement Oscar for sound effects.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

E.T. was the movie event of 1982, but it had to settle for technical recognition due to the year’s true Oscar juggernaut: Gandhi.

Avatar (2009)

James Cameron had more Oscar success 12 years after Titanic, but 2010’s major awards went to ex-wife Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker.

Inception (2010)

Christopher Nolan has yet to win big at the Oscars, but Inception did earn him his first nomination for Best Picture.

Gravity (2013)

Gravity made such a powerful impression that it went home with two major awards: Best Actress and Best Director.

The Shape of Water (2017)

After losing in nine categories, The Shape of Water made sci-fi history by winning the award that matters most: Best Picture.

