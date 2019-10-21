Share This: Robert Pattinson Gushes Over Zoë Kravitz, Thinks She’ll Make A ‘Brilliant’ Catwoman Jordyn

Ever since we first found out that Robert Pattinson would be playing the Caped Crusader in the upcoming comic book adaptation, The Batman, we’ve been desperate for more details. Fortunately, Pattinson opened up a bit about the film at the press day for his new movie, The Lighthouse, on Sunday (October 20). More specifically, he spoke about the recent announcement that Zoë Kravitz has officially been cast as Catwoman.

“Yes! Zoe’s great and I’ve known her for years and years and years,” he told ET when asked if he thinks she has what it takes to play the iconic character. “I mean, I’ve been friends with her for like ten years and she’s brilliant.” Clearly, Pattinson’s a big Zoë Kravitz fan, and like him, we were absolutely stoked when we found out that she’d be suiting up for the role.

Aside from gushing over the Kravitz casting news, though, Pattinson didn’t uncover any brand new info about the superhero flick on Sunday night. However, he did speak to The New York Times last week all about the role and how it feels to be jumping back into yet another blockbuster movie franchise.

“People don’t really mess with me in the same way now that I’m older,” he said, referencing the intense criticism he received during his Twilight days. “When I was younger, the paparazzi would be crazy to me—I’d be leaving a place, and people would be screaming abuse—but I can’t imagine it going back to that.” Not to mention, the actor said that he “didn’t get death threats this time,” which sounds like a pretty good sign that accepting the role was a good choice.

Plus, Pattinson wouldn’t join another huge franchise if he truly didn’t feel it was the right move, and one of the main reasons he wants to play the Dark Knight is because the character is far from perfect. “Batman’s not a hero, though,” he said. “He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero—there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”



