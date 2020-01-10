Share This: Robert Pattinson Explains Why He Was Drawn To The Batman Jon

As we argued in May, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about Robert Pattinson’s starring role in The Batman—and it turns out he has his own reasons for being excited. “There was something that always appealed to me about it,” he told Entertainment Weekly when asked about the franchise. “I feel like it sort of exists outside the realm of this sort of [blockbuster]. Batman movies have always attracted really good directors and had really good actors playing in it. It’s got a legacy and a lineage to it… it’s never seemed to me like it’s been a cash-in for something.”

While you might assume Pattinson’s enthusiasm is reserved for the Batman films directed by Tim Burton and Christopher Nolan, his interest in the character goes much deeper. “People still watch the TV series,” he said of the show starring Adam West that ran from 1966 to 1968. “I mean, that’s a classic TV show. It’s very, very well done, and the performances are great. It’s a very interesting pop art kind of TV show… it’s not like they just made movies so they could sell toys. I’m sure there was a part of them that did that, but the first Batman, Jack Nicholson is playing the bad guy! There’s something very special about it. And also, those Tim Burton Batman movies—when I was younger, I was obsessed with them.”

The Batman arrives in theatres on June 25, 2021.



