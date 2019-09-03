Share This: Robert Pattinson Had Batman On His Mind ‘For A While’ Before Landing Role Brittany

“Patman” has been in the works for a very long time, according to the man himself.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, Robert Pattinson could hardly hide his love for Batman as he divulged some intriguing tidbits related to how his role as the Caped Crusader ended up coming together.

Originally, Christopher Nolan reached out to Pattinson during a bit of a dry spell for the actor near the beginning of the year.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Pattinson of the call. “He’s one of those people who seem quite out of reach.” He of course met with Nolan, because he had been running down a dream of playing Batman longer than many of us actually were privy to. After hearing writer Matt Reeves had been working on a Batman script that follows the hero as a younger version of himself, Pattinson knew he had to reach out.

“I’d had Batman in my mind for a while,” the Twilight star explained. “It’s such an absurd thing to say. I sort of had an idea to do it, and I’d been prodding Matt. He didn’t accept any prods. I kept asking to meet him.” The stars finally aligned after Reeves completed his script, and the pair met up in Los Angeles. Despite not having read any of the script, Pattinson came prepared with plenty of notes. His audition came right in the middle of his work on The Lighthouse, which left the actor scurrying from the Cannes Film Festival to Los Angeles back and forth to complete it.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” said Pattinson of the experience. Trying on the Batsuit to officially become Gotham’s greatest detective would likely make anyone feel that way.

“I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.'” He went on to describe how he felt “powerful” in the suit, despite getting into it being “pretty humiliating. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’” He even had to tailor his movements a specific way to bring new to it and “not want to scare people off.”

Five days after trying on the suit, Pattinson was offered the role of the Dark Knight over actor Nicholas Hoult.

“It’s so bizarre,” he said. “I was like, ‘What a coincidence this is happening. It’s absolutely crazy.” It may be crazy, but it totally works. And as far as the rest of us Patman faithful? We’re ready to see him don the Batsuit. It’s what Robert deserves. It’s what we deserve. The movie can’t come quickly enough, if you ask us.



