Share This: Think Your Family Is Complicated? Watch The New Trailer For Pixar’s Onward Brittany

It’s the holiday season, and that usually means time spent with family, enjoying each other’s company, and wacky trips spent in pursuit of getting your dad’s body back so you can spend one last day with him.

Basically, if you think your family gatherings around this time of year are crazy, you haven’t seen anything yet. Pixar’s latest adventure Onward is the tale of elf brothers Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), who are polar opposites from one another. Ian’s shy and quiet, while Barley is loud and brash.

Together, the two pursue a life-changing journey as they look for proof that there’s still magic in the world beyond that of what they know from the suburbs. Luckily, their late father left behind a special gift that’s meant to help them find a little magic as well as bring him back to life one day.

Of course, things don’t go as planned. As it turns out, the “visitation” spell their father’s old staff affords them backfires, bringing parts of him back, but not all of them. This leads to a hilarious, Weekend at Bernie’s-like situation that you can see playing out in the latest trailer.

Hot on the boys’ trail as they hit the road with their “half-father” is mother Laurel, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She has a sword and she isn’t afraid to use it. Plus, you’ll get to see a glimpse of Octavia Spencer’s Manticore character, who isn’t afraid of anything.

Onward certainly looks like a hilarious departure from the typical Pixar adventures we know and love, with plenty of exploration of a “magical” version of the real world. But how will Ian and Barley rectify the whole missing “dad parts” thing? You’ll have to wait and see.

The magical elven brothers are set to make their way to theaters on March 6, 2020.



