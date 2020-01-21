Share This: Patrick Stewart Explains Why He’s Steering Clear Of The MCU Jon

When Disney’s acquisition of Fox was finalized last year, it created an opening for many Fox characters to enter the MCU, including everyone from the X-Men franchise. Some of these characters may still make the move, but it turns out that Patrick Stewart won’t be one of them.

“I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations,” he told Digital Spy. “There have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier. Here’s the problem… if we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier. But Logan changed all that.”

While those conversations with Feige suggest Stewart is (or at least was) still somewhat open to the possibility of playing Charles Xavier again, he claims to be emotionally attached to the conclusion of Logan. “The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival,” he said. “Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional, but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear… we were moved by the story. We were moved by one another. We were moved by the movie. But we also both made the decision that we were saying goodbye.”

Patrick Stewart returns to his other signature role on January 23 when Star Trek: Picard premieres on CTV Sci-Fi Channel. Check out the latest series trailer below.