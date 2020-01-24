Share This: Parasite’s TV Adaptation Will Explore All The ‘Hidden Stories’ The Film Didn’t Brittany

Bong Joon-ho’sÂ ParasiteÂ has taken the world by storm. The Palme d’Or-winning feature is up forÂ several Academy Awards, and it’s slowly been invading our cultural lexicon.

So it was hardly surprising when it was confirmed that it would be adapted into an English-language limited series on HBO. But what would it cover? Would it be a retelling of the film we’ve already seen, or would it be a sequel of some sort?

Details were slim when the series was first announced, but thanks to a new interview withÂ The Wrap, we now have an inkling of what to expect.

“All these key ideas accumulated from when I started writing the script,” Bong said of the upcoming series. “I just couldnâ€™t include all those ideas in the two-hour running time of the film, so theyâ€™re all stored in my iPad and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour-long film.” He elaborated further on what kind of ideas the show might eventually touch on.

“For example, when the original housekeeper Mun Gwang (Lee Jung Eun) comes back in the late-night, something happened to her face,” he said. “Even her husband asked about it but she never answered. I know why she had the bruises on her face. I have a story for that and aside from that why does she know the existence of this bunker?” These are indeed questions many of us had while watching the movie.

“What relationship does she have with that architect to know of this bunker? So I have all these hidden stories that I have stored.”

There’s no set date for when we can expect to see the Parasite series make its debut just yet, but at least there’s something to look forward to after you stumble out of the theatre in a daze after seeing the original movie.



