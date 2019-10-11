Share This: Tom Holland Brings A Magical Touch To Pixar’s Onward Brittany

Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are spending more time together nowadays as colourful elf brothers.

In Pixar’s latest movie Onward (yes, there’s another movie in the works beside Frozen 2), Holland and Pratt are elf brothers who are as different as night and day.

We got our first real look at the movie back in May, but the new trailer fleshes things out a bit further. These two magical creatures have abandoned all hope of a “magical” life, and instead eke out a mundane existence in the suburbs. They’re looking for a way to bring some magic back into their lives, and they find it—just in one of the most unexpected ways possible.

The elf brothers receive a special gift by their father that will allow him to return to life one day. But, as in all great Disney and Pixar movies, something goes wrong. This sends both elf brothers on a journey to find the literal head and torso that belonged to their father, all the while travelling with a certain part of him: his legs. Suddenly, things definitely seem a lot less mundane, don’t they?

It looks like the movie’s got a fun twist to it as well, so there’s more than just the whole typical “teenagers finding themselves” vibe. It’s more like a Pixar take on Weekend at Bernie’s, for reasons that will be made clear when you take in the trailer. This new footage does reveal a lot more than what we were first shown, so if you were on the fence about whether you’d be all-in before, hopefully this new sneak peek helps you decide.

Can’t wait to see what becomes of this strange journey between the two elf brothers? Get thee to a theatre when Onward officially drops as of March 6, 2020.



