Share This: The Legendary Studio Ghibli Is Working On Two New Movies Brittany

Love movies like My Neighbor Totoro? Can’t get enough of Princess Mononoke? You’re a Studio Ghibli fan, and that means you’ve got some very cool stuff to look forward to.

According to i-D, the legendary Japanese animation studio is winding up to start work again on two new films. That includes the first feature film from director Hayao Miyazaki since he announced he would be coming out of retirement, as well as a second unknown project.

The news broke as part of the studio’s yearly New Year’s message, where it detailed the second prospective film that would be coming alongside Miyazaki’s movie Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru Ka (How Do You Live?) in the near future. But while this is great news for anyone who watches Kiki’s Delivery Service on repeat, don’t get too excited about how quickly the new movies will actually arrive. It’s going to be a while.

Previously, Miyazaki’s movie was projected to debut ahead of the Summer 2020 Olympics, which are being held this year in Tokyo. However, according to Cartoon Brew, it appears that the movie may be closer to debuting in Japan around 2021 or 2022. Adding a dub and a Western release to that concoction could take even longer.

As for that second project, there’s no current information on exactly what it’ll entail, but we’re just thankful that there are more Ghibli films being released into the world. In the meantime, if you want to get caught up on the rest of the Ghibli collection, they should be making their way to Disney+ in the future, though there isn’t currently a timeline for when that’s going to happen just yet. If you’re planning on watching just one for the moment, I’d suggest starting with Spirited Away.



