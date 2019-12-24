Share This: Michael B. Jordan Addresses Those Superman Rumours Crystal

Michael B. Jordan is no stranger to casting rumours. The actor has been attached to everything from the anticipated Blade reboot to Matrix 4, but one name he hasn’t been able to shake since reports hit the internet early last year? Superman. The rumours were resurrected last month when a Variety report claimed that Jordan met with Warner Bros. earlier this year to pitch his version of the legendary DC character to the studio.

When Jordan sat down with MTV News to discuss his latest film, Just Mercy, alongside his costar Jamie Foxx, correspondent Josh Horowitz asked if there was any truth to these rumours. His response was perfectly—and purposefully—vague.

“I’ve been rumoured to play Morpheus to Superman to Power Rangers and everything in between, so it’s like, I’m kind of used to the rumours I’m playing something,” he said. “But anything that I do dive into has to be done the right way. It has to be full of authenticity.”

Plus, being a fan of comic books himself, he knows how important it is to get things right—especially when it comes to a character as beloved as the Man of Steel (and when there’s hundreds of millions of dollars on the line). “If I ever were to dabble in anything,” Jordan said, “it would be authentic and something that I feel like people would really support.”

But fans will probably have to wait a few more years before we see Superman on the big screen again, which is probably for the best considering that we’ve seen a handful of Clark Kents grace our screens in the last decade. According to Variety‘s report, Jordan doesn’t want to commit to the cape and tights just yet. Not when there’s so many other projects to attach his name to.



