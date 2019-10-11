Share This: Nicolas Winding Refn And HBO Bring Maniac Cop Back From The Dead Jon

While Maniac Cop may not be a wildly profitable franchise, fans of ’80s horror have long regarded this 1988 cult oddity as one of the key genre films of its era. Whether you share their enthusiasm or not, there’s an intriguing new reason to recite that iconic tagline (“You have the right to remain silent… forever”): HBO has given director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive) a greenlight to turn this franchise into a TV series. In addition to serving as showrunner, Refn will split directing duties with John Hyams, the TV vet known for directing NYPD Blue, Z Nation, and the latter two Universal Soldier sequels.

“I’ve always been a devoted admirer of John Hyams,” Refn explained. “We’ve been talking about a re-imagining of the Maniac Cop films for a number of years, but as we continued to work on the material, we found ourselves wanting to explore the world we were creating in greater depth. Turning Maniac Cop into a series will allow us to realize our wildest ambitions and to reach an enormous audience though partners HBO and Canal+. This show will be an unadulterated, action-packed horror odyssey. Given the current state of the world, though, Maniac Cop will also be a strong commentary on the decline of civilization.”

While we wait to find out when HBO’s Maniac Cop will premiere, check out the trailer for the 1988 original and its worthy 1990 sequel below.