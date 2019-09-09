Share This: Kristen Stewart Thinks Robert Pattinson Taking Over Batman Is ‘Awesome’ Brittany

You all likely remember that, once upon a time, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were very much A Thing. During Twilight’s heyday, it was rare not to see the pair together. But things (and people) change of course, and that means eventually the pair split up. That doesn’t mean they haven’t remained friends, though.

As friends, you support each other’s endeavours and lift them up, which is what we’re so happy to see Kristen Stewart doing for her old friend Rob. Over the weekend during the Toronto International Film Festival, Stewart spoke on Rob having just landed his new role as Batman, gushing over him eventually donning the cape and cowl.

“I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part. I’m so happy for him,” Stewart shared during an interview with Variety. “It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.” Legends continuing to support legends, even after the romance is gone? We continue to have to stan.

It seems that through it all, Kristen has remained supportive of her ex, which is great to see, because the pair have truly been killing it in terms of the roles they’ve tackled in the last few years. And K-Stew isn’t the only person voicing her support for Rob—fellow Batman himself Christian Bale called him “fantastic” in a previous role, declaring the decision to cast Pattison a “good choice.”

“He’s interesting,” said Bale. It looks like R-Patz is getting glowing recommendations across the board, but none are as exciting as Kristen’s response. Hopefully the two are still hanging out together in a post-Twilight world (and enjoying each other’s company!), and perhaps we might see Kristen in a Bat-universe role of her own someday. That would truly take the cake, after all.



