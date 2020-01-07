Share This: Get Those Sweaters Ready: There’s A Knives Out Sequel On The Way Brittany

Get ready, gumshoes. There’s a Knives Out sequel in the works.

Writer and director Rian Johnson confirmed that there’s more coming down the pipeline when it comes to everyone’s favourite holiday 2019 whodunit.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at Lionsgate’s pre-Golden Globes bash on Saturday (January 4), Johnson announced that he’s already hard at work on a sequel that would centre on Daniel Craig’s character Benoit Blanc. The piano-plinking private detective with a Southern drawl will be headed out on a new case, and Johnson is looking to move quickly to bring the movie to life.

“Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more,” said Ram Bergman, Johnson’s producing partner. It’s possible the movie could be realized in the next year or so.

The original Knives Out made a cool $247 million in box office sales and cost a reported $40 million to make. It was up for three Golden Globe awards on Sunday (January 5), including best comedy/musical picture, best comedy/musical actor for Daniel Craig, and best comedy/musical actress for Ana de Armas. but didn’t end up taking any of them home. It’s a lucrative property now, to say the least.

Now, the question arises. If there’s a sequel in the works to Knives Out, will we see the return of Chris Evans’ infamous snuggly sweater? Given the way the first movie ended, it’s probably unlikely. But maybe he’ll have passed it on to another member of the family by then. Either way, we can’t wait until there’s an official announcement for this potential film. We could all do with another holiday mystery to wrap up the year.

And this time, it might even be a tougher nut to crack than Harlan Thrombey’s death. You’re probably going to want to play plenty of Clue to sharpen up more before then.



