Knives Out's New Trailer Reminds Us How Delirious It Is Brittany

Rian Johnson‘s upcoming caper, the star-studded Knives Out looks weirder every time we see it, but that’s totally a good thing.

A new trailer for the film dropped on Wednesday (September 18) and takes a closer look at the absolute mess of a wealthy family who has to come to terms with the death of their patriarch. Unsurprisingly, everyone is out to get each other, and no one can trust any of their fellow family members. And also perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s absolutely hilarious from what we’ve seen so far.

There’s a ridiculously long list of stars lending their talent to the tale too, which the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director has described as a murder mystery “whodunit” saga. Just feast your eyes on this list of names involved: Chris Evans, Katherine Langford, Daniel Craig, Lakeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Frank Oz, Riki Lindhome, Christopher Plummer, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

If you're going to be able to figure out who ended up who committed murder, you're going to want to try and sharpen those reasoning skills with plenty of time to spare before loading up and heading out to the movies. But if the sharp farce is looking like your cup of tea, you might want to play a few dozen games of Clue to get those deduction skills in order before Knives Out makes its way to theatres on November 27. We'll be over here getting our best detective garb together.




