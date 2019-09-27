Share This: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Is Headed To A Galaxy Far, Far Away Brittany

He’s going from the MCU to a galaxy far, far away. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is developing a Star Wars movie.

We may not have seen Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker just yet, but Disney is already hard at work on figuring out what’s next for the franchise. And the future of Star Wars looks like it will include Feige, who The Hollywood Reporter confirmed will be creating an all-new movie alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together,” said Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn.

Feige apparently already has a “major actor” (it’s a mystery!) who could be playing a lead role in the movie when it does come to fruition, but that’s just about all we know about the film so far, other than that it’s coming from one of the greatest minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s a bit difficult to try and figure out where the Star Wars franchise could go from here, but there are already other projects in the making. There are currently new feature trilogies coming from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. There’s also the live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian premiering this November, but what could be coming next?

Given that there are next to zero clues about where the universe will be headed next, we’ll have to wait for any other new announcements that make their way down the pipeline. All we know for sure right now is that we absolutely cannot wait to see what Feige comes up with.



