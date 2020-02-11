Share This: Kelly Marie Tran Has No Hard Feelings Over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jon

As we reported in December, one major source of criticism for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been its extremely limited use of Kelly Marie Tran’s character Rose Tico. After playing a major role in The Last Jedi, she was limited to just one minute of screen time in Episode IX. While co-writer Chris Terrio attributed this to special effects challenges linked to Carrie Fisher’s posthumous presence in the film, that explanation was inadequate for some—but not Tran, who seems to be taking it all in stride.

“When you’re in something of that calibre, there’s always people working to make something out of love, and no matter what you do, there’s always going to be people who aren’t happy with that,” she told MTV News on the Oscars red carpet. “I’m really grateful that I got to be a part of it… I’m just amazed at the way that J.J. Abrams was able to sort of wrap up all these incredible stories. There were so many characters—I got to be part of something bigger than me and that’s something really special.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still in theatres. Check out the trailer below.