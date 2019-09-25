Share This: The Original Stars of Jurassic Park Will Reunite For Jurassic World 3 Jon

For the last 26 years, Universal and a variety of filmmakers have done everything in their power to recapture the magic of 1993’s biggest blockbuster, Jurassic Park. This has resulted in some of the biggest hits of all time, but something has always been missing: the interplay of original stars Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), and Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant). However, that’s about to change, as director Colin Trevorrow was joined by Laura Dern at a screening last night to announce some big Jurassic World 3 news:

.@ColinTrevorrow is also brining back the original cast of ‘Jurassic Park,’ Sam Neill and @JeffGoldblum to reprise their roles in #JurassicWorld3! pic.twitter.com/nlVwKef10i — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) September 25, 2019

If you’re not keeping track, Goldblum has twice returned to the franchise (in 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park and last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), while Dern and Neill have only been back once (for 2001’s Jurassic Park III). After all these years, the latter’s return seemed particularly unlikely in light of his recent public comments.

In the lead up to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Neill suggested that it simply wouldn’t make sense to bring his character back. ”I think the problem is that no one knows where Alan Grant is anymore,” he said. “He’s retired from paleontology. He’s sick to death of dinosaurs and running. He’s not quite as fleet of foot as he was, and he’s now retired to Dayton, Ohio, and has a very successful accountancy business. I think that’s what’s happened to Alan. Either that or he’s dead.”

It seems that Neill changed his mind, because he’s now joining forces with Dern and Goldblum for Jurassic World 3, which arrives in theaters on June 11, 2021. Check out the trailer for the 1993 original below.