See Emily Blunt Accidentally Punch Dwayne Johnson In The Face In New Jungle Cruise Trailer

The official trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, and as we suspected, it’s just as quirky, hilarious, and thrilling as the theme park ride that the movie is based on. Unfortunately, the action-packed flick won’t hit theatres until Summer 2020, so we still have ways to go until we can actually see it. But if we have to wait a bit to go on a wild jungle expedition with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, then waiting is what we will do.

In the movie, Johnson plays the funny and charismatic riverboat captain. And yes, he’s fully equipped with the same kind of hilarious yet undeniably corny jokes the Disney cast members tell on the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland. “Of all the jungle cruises you can take in the Amazon, this one is undoubtedly… the cheapest,” he says. “But also, the most thrilling.” The rest of the trailer proves that to be true.

Midway through the trailer, Blunt’s character, described as an “explorer on a research mission,” knocks on Johnson’s door and bribes him to take her on a dangerous adventure through the Amazon. Her goal? To find a tree that supposedly possesses “unparalleled healing powers.”

As with many Disney films, the journey almost seems more entertaining than when they reach their actual destination. Together, they find themselves facing mysterious jungle creatures, exploring caves, and zip-lining over a body of water. In the midst of the action, Blunt even accidentally socks Johnson in the face. We can’t blame her, though. The cruise was a bumpy one, which was something Blunt told MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz at this year’s D23 Expo. “[Johnson] should be sponsored by Dramamine at some point,” she joked. “He was a little gaggy a couple of times.”

Like you, we can’t wait to see how their turbulent voyage ends. Will the tree actually possess healing capabilities? What other threats will they face in the jungle? And most importantly, what other Jungle Cruise-style jokes does Johnson have up his sleeve? Check out the Jungle Cruise trailer up above, and get ready for next summer. The movie will hit theatres on July 24, 2020, which gives us plenty of time to prepare for what’s sure to be a wild adventure.



