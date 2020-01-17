Share This: John Krasinski May Be Finished Making Quiet Place Movies Jon

Coming to theatres less than two years after its predecessor, A Quiet Place: Part II suggests John Krasinski has enormous confidence and enthusiasm where sequels are concerned. However, the filmmaker is far more ambivalent about the whole phenomenon in interviews. Asked if he plans to make a third film in the series, Krasinski acknowledges both potential and doubt. “I set up a couple of tiny little Easter eggs in II that not only explain more about I, but would allow for more mythology,” he told Total Film. “But, being a Boston Catholic, I can’t be like, ‘Yeah, of course, there’ll be a third.’ No, not at all.”

Krasinski also attributes this doubt to two other important variables that won’t be resolved until the new film’s release: the performance of Part II and the perceived need for a third film. “I haven’t heard from the studio that they want a third one,” he said. “But the good news is that the studio and I are on the same page in that this isn’t one of those franchises where we keep pumping them out if they make money. I think we’ve proven that this is an original idea that is really beloved by people in a way that… I don’t want to break that promise to people.”

A Quiet Place Part II arrives in theatres on March 20. Check out the trailer below.