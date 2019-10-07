Share This: Joaquin Phoenix Is Ready For A Joker Sequel Jon

When Joker screened at TIFF last month, director Todd Phillips suggested that a sequel was unlikely (“I don’t see it connecting to anything in the future… I think this is just this movie”), but he has also made it clear that he’d gladly bring the character back if star Joaquin Phoenix was interested in a second instalment. While it’s too early to say whether or not the duo will reunite, Phoenix has repeatedly insisted that this film exceeded his creative expectations. “Me and Todd would still be shooting now if we could,” he said on Popcorn with Peter Travers. “It seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character.”

Elaborating on that point, Phoenix finally admitted that he’s had conversations with Phillips about the prospect of a sequel. “You know, I wouldn’t have thought about this as my dream role,” he explained. “But now, honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just to work together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting. So, it ended up being a dream role. It’s nothing that I really wanted to do prior to working on this movie.”

Joker is in theatres now. Check out the trailer below.