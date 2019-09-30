Share This: Marvel Congratulates James Gunn On His First DC Production Jon

14 months ago, Marvel Studios fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at a time when he was probably just months away from shooting this much-anticipated sequel. After re-routing his attention to a new Suicide Squad film at DC, the filmmaker was finally re-hired to direct the third installment in his signature franchise—but that won’t happen until he puts the finishing touches on his new DC movie, which just started production. Fortunately, it seems there are no hard feelings between Marvel and Gunn, which the director made clear in an Instagram response to a gift from his past and future collaborators.

“Starting production on The Suicide Squad, I received perhaps the coolest and sweetest start-of-production gift ever,” he said of a present from Marvel Studios. “They made me this incredible scrapbook of our journey so far on Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s a thick tome packed with memories that brought a tear to my eye. As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marvel and DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not. I am now and have been for almost all my life, both. Maybe you like one more than the other—that’s cool—but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them all or that you have to tear the other down. I know that I and my partners at both Marvel and DC believe that what’s good for one studio is generally good for all: spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular, and innovative entertainment.”

Gunn’s Suicide Squad film is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is unlikely to arrive until at least a year later. Check out the trailers for the latter’s two predecessors below.