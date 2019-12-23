Share This: No Time To Die Is The Bond Film Daniel Craig Was Waiting For Jon

For as long Daniel Craig has been playing James Bond (roughly 15 years, with his final Bond film No Time to Die hitting theatres in 2020), there have been rumours that another actor was about to take his place. He has always been relatively accepting of this speculation and the ephemeral nature of his 007 status, which may explain how he became the longest serving Bond to date. However, he recently told Empire that he was strongly opposed to leaving the role after Spectre, as he felt a strong desire to conclude his tenure as Bond on a very different note.

“If that had been it, the world would have carried on as normal, and I would have been absolutely fine,” he said. “But somehow it felt like we needed to finish something off. If I’d left it at Spectre, something at the back of my head would have been going, ‘I wish I’d done one more.’ I always had a kind of secret idea about the whole lot in my head, and where I wanted to take it. And Spectre wasn’t that, but this [No Time to Die] feels like it is.”

No Time To Die arrives in theatres on April 10, 2020. Check out the trailer below.