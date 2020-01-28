Share This: Ben Whishaw Explains Why He Can’t Wait To See No Time To Die Jon

While Daniel Craig has suggested that No Time to Die is the Bond film he’s been waiting 15 years to make, that’s no reason to expect a major deviation from his previous Bond vehicles (Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre). In fact, his recurring co-star Ben Whishaw recently promised this film would deliver very clear continuity with Craig’s earlier 007 movies. “It’s Daniel’s last film as James Bond, so I think what they can look forward to is a kind of summing up, I guess, of all of the previous Bond films that Daniel’s done,” he told Collider. “There are strands from all of the films in it, kind of reaching a conclusion.”

Whishaw’s previous Bond movies were both directed by Sam Mendes—who’s currently thriving on the awards circuit, thanks to his work on 1917—but No Time to Die was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective season one, Beasts of No Nation). This change made the film something of a departure for the Bond regular, and he speaks fondly of the experience. “It was great,” Whishsaw said. “And you know what was amazing is that he treated it, or was able to approach it… almost as if it were an independent film. You know? And it was quite improvisational… we didn’t do many takes. It was very light. Sometimes quite chaotic, but I’m very excited to see how he’s constructed the final film.”

No Time to Die arrives in theatres on April 10. Check out the trailer below.